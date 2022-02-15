Serbian president dissolves parliament, sets April 3 as election date

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic on Tuesday dissolved parliament and set April 3 as the date for a parliamentary election.

Local elections for councilors of several cities and municipalities, including the capital Belgrade, are also set for the same day.

"I call on citizens of Serbia to take part in the elections to show our democratic capacity as a country," Vucic said.

He urged people to "express their opinions and plans in a civilized way, while respecting each other."

"I am absolutely sure that this will be another step into the democratic and European future of Serbia," he added.