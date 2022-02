News World Scholz: Diplomatic possibilities not exhausted to resolve Ukraine crisis

DPA WORLD Published February 15,2022 Subscribe

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in Moscow on Tuesday that the diplomatic possibilities were "certainly not exhausted," when it came to resolving the Ukraine crisis.



"We are ready, together with all partners and allies in the EU and NATO and with Russia to discuss very concrete steps to improve security for both sides, or even better our joint security," he said at a press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.