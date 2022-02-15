Saudi regime puts its support behind American efforts to stop Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons

 Contact Us
Reuters WORLD
Published February 16,2022
Saudi Arabia's government expressed on Tuesday its support for "U.S. efforts to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon," state news agency SPA reported.

The government also thanked the U.S. for supporting the kingdom defending its territory against attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group, SPA said, citing a statement issued after a cabinet meeting.

Talks on a new nuclear accord with Iran are underway in Vienna amid growing Western fears about Tehran's accelerating nuclear advances, seen by Western powers as irreversible unless a deal is struck soon.