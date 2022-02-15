Russia sends 2 fighter jets with hypersonic missiles to Syria

The Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday it redeployed two fighter jets with hypersonic missiles to Syria.

The Tu-22M3 and MiG-31K aircraft successfully landed at the Khmeimim Air Base that Russia rents from Syria, the ministry said in a statement.

The planes will take part in a Russian Navy military drill in the eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea, it said.

"The crews of the Russian Airspace Forces carried out a flight from the points of dislocation, covering over 1,500 kilometers (932 miles). During the drill, the pilots of long-distance aviation will perform assigned tasks," according to the ministry.

The drill will be held in the waters of the seas adjacent to Russian territory, as well as in "operationally important areas of the World Ocean," it said. "Separate exercises will be held in the waters of the Mediterranean, Northern, Okhotsk Seas, in the northeastern part of the Atlantic Ocean and in the Pacific Ocean," it said.

More than 140 warships and support vessels, over 60 aircraft, 1,000 units of military equipment and about 10,000 military personnel will be engaged in the exercises, it added.

In January, the ministry announced a series of large-scale military drills "in all areas of responsibility" for the navy.





