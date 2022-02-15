ROMANIAS CONSTITUTIONAL COURT SCRAPS COVID MASK REQUIREMENT

News World Romania's Constitutional Court scraps Covid mask requirement

DPA WORLD Published February 15,2022

The Constitutional Court of Romania on Tuesday declared a decree in place since 2020 that requires people to wear masks to protect against the coronavirus unconstitutional.



As a result, all fines previously imposed for violations of the mask requirement are rendered invalid, the news agency Mediafax reported.



The court did not object to the mask requirement as such but to a formal error. The government had failed to obtain an expert opinion on the ordinance from the Legislative Council, which advises the government and parliament, as required by law.



Health Minister Alexandru Rafila was considering abolishing the mask requirement at the beginning of March anyway, should coronavirus incidence figures continue to fall as they have done over the last 10 days.



Most recently, the seven-day incidence rate of new infections in Romania was 839 per 100,000 inhabitants.



Romania is among the worst performers in Europe when it comes to vaccination coverage. Only 41.5% of Romanians are considered fully vaccinated and 8.2% have received a booster dose.



