OSCE offers fresh dialogue with Russia, but focus on US and NATO

Published February 15,2022
The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) wants fresh dialogue with Russia amid the Ukraine crisis, according to the foreign minister of Poland.
The situation remains extraordinarily tense and threatens to escalate seriously, Zbigniew Rau said during a meeting in Moscow with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
"In this sense, we have proposed an initiative for a new dialogue on European security," added Rau, who currently holds the OSCE's rotating chairmanship.
Lavrov called the proposal "interesting," adding, "We are already committed to very close cooperation with the OSCE chairmanship."
However, Lavrov made it clear that the most important thing at the moment was the dialogue with the United States and NATO. "Without progress with the US and NATO, talks in Vienna will not bring any progress," he said.