Netherlands 'open again' as most Covid restrictions to be lifted

The Netherlands has announced plans to lift most of its Covid restrictions from Friday.



From Friday football stadiums, theatres, cinemas and restaurants will be free to receive visitors with almost no restrictions - and will also be allowed to stay open until 1:00 am again, instead of the current 10.00 pm.



"The country will be open again," Health Minister Ernst Kuipers said in The Hague on Tuesday evening. In view of declining infection figures, there was reason for optimism, Kuipers said. "But we have to be realistic. Corona has not gone away." He called on citizens to remain cautious.



The lifting of restrictions is due to happen in two steps. The first step on Friday is due to be followed by what is expected to be the final step on February 25, when the mask mandate and the health passport are to be abolished.



Currently, visitors to restaurants, cultural and sporting events are required to prove that they have been tested, vaccinated or have recovered.



For large indoor events such as festivals, testing will remain compulsory in future, though the requirement to wear a mask will only remain in force on public transport and for air travel.



In recent weeks, pressure on the government to lift restrictions from both the public and business leaders has increased. Public health experts now also consider the move to be justified.



According to the Institute for Health and Environment RIVM, the number of patients in hospitals has decreased slightly. The number of new infections also fell by 22% in the past seven days. "This means that the peak of this wave of infections seems to be behind us," the RIVM announced.



