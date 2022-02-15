Greek Cypriot administration, France carry out joint air defense drill

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (AA)-The Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus and France held a joint air defense exercise that concluded on Monday.

The exercise, TALOS 2022, "sends a very positive signal about the willingness of both countries for cooperation, in order to strengthen even more the bilateral ties in the domain of security and defense," read a statement issued by the Defense Ministry of the Greek Cypriot administration.

It said the "main purpose of the exercise was to evaluate the response of the air defense system" of the Greek Cypriot forces and to train its personnel in "realistic conditions."

The exercise enabled the two forces to train together and exchange knowledge and experience in the fields of aviation and air defense, the statement said.

The Greek Cypriot administration and France "enjoy extensive ties and mutual interest in cooperating to promote peace and stability in the region," it added.