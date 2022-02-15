EU PARLIAMENT LIFTS IMMUNITY OF FORMER CO-LEADER OF GERMANYS AFD

News World EU Parliament lifts immunity of former co-leader of Germany's AfD

EU Parliament lifts immunity of former co-leader of Germany's AfD

DPA WORLD Published February 15,2022 Subscribe

The European Parliament announced on Tuesday it had voted to lift the parliamentary immunity of Jörg Meuthen, former co-leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, clearing the way for a campaign finance violation probe.



Meuthen announced in a press release that he had voted to withdraw his own immunity, adding he was ready to cooperate fully with Berlin prosecutors, having previously promised to do so last year.



"In the interest of concluding the prosecutor's investigation as quickly as possible, my previous commitment to cooperate still stands," he said.



The charges against Meuthen relate to allegedly providing incomplete or incorrect reports about political campaign finance during regional elections in 2016, 2017 and 2018 in Germany, according to the European Parliament motion published on Tuesday.



Last year the Berlin Public Prosecutor's Office filed a motion to lift Meuthen's immunity. The decision from the European Parliament means the criminal probe into Meuthen can go ahead.



Meuthen departed the AfD more than two weeks ago after complaining the populist party had drifted too far towards radical fringes.





