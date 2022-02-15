Erdoğan vows to carry Turkey-UAE ties to much higher levels in all areas

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan touted his country's investment advantages to business people in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday after a flurry of agreements between the two countries seeking to build economic bridges.

Erdoğan, visiting for the first time since 2013, received a grand reception on Monday with UAE de facto ruler Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan meeting him on arrival and the world's tallest tower, the Burj Khalifa, projecting Turkey's flag.



Addressing businesspeople and investors in Abu Dhabi, Erdoğan said: "We are taking necessary steps to strengthen economic ties in all areas, especially in infrastructure, aviation, banking, and finance."

"Our mutual goal is to carry our bilateral relations to much higher levels in all areas," Erdoğan told a business event. "Turkey provides very important advantages for investors looking for alternatives to Asia-centred production areas."

The Turkish president, who last visited the UAE in 2013, is in the country for a two-day visit at the invitation of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He added that both countries have a strong will to enhance trade relations and boost investments, which was manifested by the signing of 13 cooperation agreements in various sectors on Monday.

Erdoğan said the UAE is Turkey's prominent trade partner in the Gulf region, and trade volume and buoyancy in private sector partnership were maintained even during a period of tense relations.

"I believe that we will make significant progress in a short time," Erdoğan said, adding: "The UAE offers financial support and favourable investment opportunities to high-tech companies and startups. Turkey, with its dynamic and young population, is leading new global initiatives that develop advanced technology."

The UAE and Turkey on Monday signed a joint statement on starting negotiations for a bilateral trade and investment deal as well as several agreements, including on defence, state media said. This follows investment accords worth billions of dollars signed in November when Sheikh Mohammed visited Turkey.

The UAE, the region's trade and tourism hub, has said it wants to manage long-running differences with Turkey and Iran as it doubles down on economic growth after the pandemic.

"The UAE sees economic and developmental cooperation ... as a key tool in wisely managing various issues to rid our region of continuous escalation," Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, said in a Twitter post on Erdoğan's visit.

Ties between Turkey and the Arab world are experiencing a major thaw after years of tense relations.

The Abu Dhabi crown prince's visit in November 2021 was a crucial turning point and led to the announcement of a $10-billion fund for investments in Turkey.



