BRAZILS PRESIDENT BOLSONARO TRAVELS TO MOSCOW

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is travelling to Russia ahead of a meeting with Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Wednesday.



The visit, which was announced in December following an invitation from Putin, is overshadowed by warnings from the US government about a possible imminent Russian attack on Ukraine.



According to observers, the head of state of the largest country in Latin America also wants to use the trip to show that he still has partners abroad.



Given the timing, critics in Brazil called the trip "important" but "inappropriate."



"There is a risk that President Bolsonaro will make a thoughtless statement that could have dire consequences," said political scientist Mauricio Santoro.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Brasília published a communiqué in which it recalled 30 years of diplomatic relations with Ukraine.



Russia is seeking closer cooperation with the South American country, and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in Moscow on Monday, as reported by the Interfax news agency, that Russia is "looking forward to this visit."



There is also to be a meeting between the Russian and Brazilian foreign and defence ministers on Wednesday. Then on Thursday, Bolsonaro plans to meet Hungary's right-wing nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest.



The Brazilian president will be accompanied on his trip by business representatives. He said on Saturday that Brazil was largely dependent on fertilizers from Russia.



Areas such as energy, defence and agriculture are of particular interest in deepening cooperation with Moscow.



