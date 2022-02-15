Blinken: Russia could take action against Ukraine as early as this week

Published February 15,2022
The U.S. government has intensified its warning of a possible Russian attack on Ukraine
in the coming days.
"We're deeply concerned that Russia
could take action against Ukraine
as early as this week," Secretary of State Antony Blinken
told broadcaster France24.
"Everything we're seeing in terms of the deployment of Russian forces around Ukraine
on every side of Ukraine
leads us to that conclusion," he said.
Russia
has been escalating instead of de-escalating, and deploying more forces to the border with Ukraine,
he said.
But he stressed that "the path to diplomacy
remains open."
"We're doing everything we possibly can to convince Russia
that it should take the diplomatic path, the path of dialogue to resolve whatever differences exist peacefully," he said.
Washington recently warned that it saw a Russian invasion of Ukraine
as possible before the end of the Beijing Winter Olympics
on February 20.