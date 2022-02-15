Blinken: Russia could take action against Ukraine as early as this week

 Contact Us
Published February 15,2022
The U.S. government has intensified its warning of a possible Russian attack on Ukraine in the coming days.

"We're deeply concerned that Russia could take action against Ukraine as early as this week," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told broadcaster France24.


"Everything we're seeing in terms of the deployment of Russian forces around Ukraine on every side of Ukraine leads us to that conclusion," he said.

Russia has been escalating instead of de-escalating, and deploying more forces to the border with Ukraine, he said.

But he stressed that "the path to diplomacy remains open."


"We're doing everything we possibly can to convince Russia that it should take the diplomatic path, the path of dialogue to resolve whatever differences exist peacefully," he said.

Washington recently warned that it saw a Russian invasion of Ukraine as possible before the end of the Beijing Winter Olympics on February 20.