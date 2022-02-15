Blinken: Russia could take action against Ukraine as early as this week

Russian attack on Ukraine

Antony Blinken

Russian invasion of Ukraine

The U.S. government has intensified its warning of a possiblein the coming days."We're deeply concerned thatcould take action againstas early as this week," Secretary of Statetold broadcaster France24."Everything we're seeing in terms of the deployment of Russian forces aroundon every side ofleads us to that conclusion," he said.has been escalating instead of de-escalating, and deploying more forces to the border withhe said.But he stressed that "the path toremains open.""We're doing everything we possibly can to convincethat it should take the diplomatic path, the path of dialogue to resolve whatever differences exist peacefully," he said.Washington recently warned that it saw aas possible before the end of theon February 20.