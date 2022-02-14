RUSSIAS LAVROV PROPOSES RUSSIA CONTINUE DIPLOMATIC WORK IN EUROPEAN SECURITY PUSH

 Contact Us
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told President Vladimir Putin that there was a "chance" to agree on security with the West, in what appeared to be a possibile climbdown amid raging tensions over Ukraine. "As head of the foreign ministry, I must say that there is always a chance to find agreement," Lavrov told Putin.

Published February 14,2022
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday suggested to President Vladimir Putin that Moscow continue along the diplomatic path in its efforts to extract security guarantees from the West, as tensions soar over Ukraine.

Lavrov told Putin the United States had put forward concrete proposals on reducing military risks, but said responses from the European Union and NATO military alliance had not been satisfactory.

Western powers fear Russia may be poised to invade Ukraine, something Moscow has repeatedly denied planning.