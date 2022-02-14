Norwegian airline to avoid Ukrainian airspace

The air carrier Norwegian will avoid Ukrainian airspace until further notice due to escalating tensions in the region, the company told dpa.



Norwegian does not fly directly to Ukraine, but occasionally flies through western parts of Ukrainian airspace on routes to Turkey, for example, a spokesperson said.



Norwegian has avoided eastern parts of the country after the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 in 2014.



The Dutch airline KLM announced at the weekend that it was suspending its flights to Ukraine as a safety precaution. Other airlines are reviewing similar steps.



