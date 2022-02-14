KREMLIN DOES NOT VIEW UKRAINE ENVOYS NATO COMMENTS AS OFFICIAL CHANGE IN KYIVS POSITION

 Contact Us
Published February 14,2022
The Kremlin on Monday said it did not view comments from Kyiv's envoy to London as signalling an official change in Ukraine's position on wanting to join NATO, but said it would significantly help address Russia's security concerns if Kyiv did renounce its intention to become an alliance member.

Ukraine's ambassador to Britain on Monday clarified earlier remarks about possibly dropping a bid for NATO membership, saying that the former Soviet republic would not be reconsidering its attempt to join the military alliance.