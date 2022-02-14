Key Canada-US bridge reopens after last Covid-19 protesters cleared

A critical link along the Canada-US border reopened late Sunday after Canadian police cleared lingering protesters who are opposed to Covid-19 public health measures.



The protest at the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Windsor, Ontario to Detroit, Michigan, began a week ago and brought cross-border traffic and commerce to a standstill.



"The Ambassador Bridge has reopened!" tweeted Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra. "Thank you to law enforcement as well as all levels of government who helped make this happen."



"Today, our national economic crisis at the Ambassador Bridge came to an end," Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said in a statement released shortly before midnight.



The Windsor-Detroit border is the busiest international land crossing in North America. Twenty-five per cent of all Canadian-US goods flow over the bridge.



Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the blockade, which began last Monday evening, forced several automotive factories to suspend production because they were unable to receive parts.



The Canadian border protesters - some driving lorries, others in private vehicles and still more on foot - were voicing their anger at coronavirus restrictions and vaccine mandates.



Police began moving on protesters at the weekend. Arrests were made and numerous vehicles were towed away, according to Windsor police.



The blockade at the bridge had spread from Ottawa, the epicentre of Canada's demonstrations. The streets of the Canadian capital remain blocked by truckers and drivers who began descending on the city last month.



The protests were first about vaccination regulations for truck drivers and then about the government's pandemic restrictions as a whole.



In January, a regulation came into effect that also requires truck drivers returning from the US to show proof of vaccination.

