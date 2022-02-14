JAPANS KIRIN BREWERY TO WITHDRAW FROM MYANMAR

Japanese brewery Kirin said Monday it will pull out of Myanmar after a failed bid to "terminate" its joint venture with a junta-owned company, citing human rights concerns in the Southeast Asian country.

Kirin said it had "expressed its regret over the actions of the military seizing power by force in Myanmar" last February, and would now withdraw from the country a year after a coup that it said contravened the company's human rights standards.

"Given this, Kirin Holdings also decided to terminate its current joint venture partnership with (Myanmar firm) MEHPCL, which provides the service of welfare fund management for the military," it said.