COVID-19 situation in Latin America

Health authorities across Latin America late Sunday released new data on COVID-19 cases and related deaths.

- BRAZIL

At least 314 people in Brazil lost their lives in the last 24 hours due to the virus, bringing the total number of deaths to 638,362.

During the same period, 54,220 more people tested positive, raising the total number of cases to over 27.47 million.

- MEXICO

Mexico's COVID-19 case tally surpassed 5.29 million with 8,854 new additions.

Fatalities increased by 122 in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 312,819.

- COLOMBIA

Colombia confirmed 162 more virus-related deaths, bringing the nationwide toll to 137,115.

The total number of cases exceeded 6.2 million with 5,532 new infections.

- ARGENTINA

With 6,289 new infections in the past 24 hours, Argentina's caseload increased to over 8.73 million.

The nationwide death toll rose to 124,081 after 94 patients died in the past 24 hours.

- PERU

Peru reported 104 more related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 208,381.

The number of coronavirus infections rose by 5,199 to reach more than 3.44 million.

- CHILE

Chile reported 94 related deaths, pushing the death toll to 40,558.

The number of infections increased by 35,038, taking the total caseload to more than 2.62 million.