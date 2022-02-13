U.S. denies carrying out operations in Russian territorial waters

 Contact Us
Published February 13,2022
The United States did not carry out operations in Russian territorial waters, the U.S. military said on Saturday, after Russia said it had chased away a U.S. submarine in Russian waters in the Pacific.

"There is no truth to the Russian claims of our operations in their territorial waters," U.S. military spokesman Captain Kyle Raines said in a statement.

"I will not comment on the precise location of our submarines but we do fly, sail, and operate safely in international waters," the statement added.