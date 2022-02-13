News World Several injured after mezzanine floor of London bar collapses

Eight people have been rescued after a mezzanine floor collapsed at a London bar and restaurant.



The incident happened on Saturday evening at Two More Years in Roach Road, Hackney Wick, east London.



The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said a number of people were treated at the scene and taken to hospital after crews were called at 4.50pm.



A man who was in the venue at the time told the PA news agency: "There was just this sort of cracking sort of noise and dust started coming down. "Me and my friend just ran to the side and the whole thing just came down in a matter of seconds."



The man said it was lucky there were not more people sitting directly under the mezzanine floor that came down.



He saw one person being brought out on a stretcher and put into an ambulance, but he said most of the injured appeared to have cuts and bruises rather than anything serious.



LFB station commander Sacha Clement, who is at the scene, said: "Firefighters have carried out a systematic search of the building and rescued eight people from inside.



"They were trapped on the remaining part of the mezzanine floor and crews used a ladder to bridge between the floor and the internal staircase to get them safely out of the building.



"We are working with our emergency services partners, and a number of people have been treated at the scene and taken to hospital."



