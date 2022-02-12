 Contact Us
News World Russia decides to optimise diplomatic staff numbers in Ukraine

Russia decides to optimise diplomatic staff numbers in Ukraine

"Fearing possible provocations from the Kyiv regime or other countries we have indeed decided to optimise staffing at Russian missions in Ukraine," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a press release while responding to a question on the subject.

Reuters WORLD
Published February 12,2022
Subscribe
RUSSIA DECIDES TO OPTIMISE DIPLOMATIC STAFF NUMBERS IN UKRAINE

Russia has decided to "optimise" its diplomatic staff numbers in Ukraine, fearing "provocations" by Kyiv or other party, a spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry said on Saturday.

Maria Zakharova did not say whether that meant a reduction in staff numbers but said the embassy and consulates in Ukraine continued to perform their key functions.

Tensions have been mounting for weeks due to a Russian military buildup and surge of military activity that has fuelled fears that Russia could attack Ukraine.