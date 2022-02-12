Italy reports 62,231 coronavirus cases on Saturday, 269 deaths

Italy reported 62,231 COVID-19 related cases on Saturday, against 67,152 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 269 from 334.

Italy has registered 150,824 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 12.1 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 16,310 on Saturday, down from 16,824 a day earlier.

There were 68 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 100 on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,223 from a previous 1,265.

Some 587,645 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 663,786, the health ministry said.







