German FM Baerbock: Arms exports to Egypt dependent on human rights

"The human rights situation already plays an important role in this, but also in the future. Of course, this will also have an impact on countries that have so far been major recipients of German arms exports," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Saturday in Cairo during a joint appearance with her Egyptian colleague Sameh Shoukri.

Published February 12,2022