U.S. says Americans in Ukraine should depart immediately

The United States has urged Americans in Ukraine to leave immediately due to the "increased threats of Russian military action" against Ukraine.

"Do not travel to Ukraine due to the increased threats of Russian military action and COVID-19; those in Ukraine should depart now via commercial or private means," the U.S. State Department said in an advisory.

Russia denies planning an attack on Ukraine but has amassed tens of thousands of troops on its border with Ukraine.

President Joe Biden also warned Americans in Ukraine, saying that "American citizens should leave now," in an interview to NBC News.

"It's not like we're dealing with a terrorist organization. We're dealing with one of the largest armies in the world. It's a very different situation and things could go crazy quickly," he added.

Answering a question if there is a scenario where US would send troops to rescue Americans fleeing the country, Biden said that "There's not. That's a world war when Americans and Russia start shooting at one another."