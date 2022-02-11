UK lifts testing requirements for fully vaccinated travelers

Fully vaccinated travelers arriving in the UK will no longer be required to take any COVID-19 tests as of Friday, an official said.

Changes to the UK government's coronavirus travel restrictions come into force as travelers gear up for the half-term school holidays.

Fully vaccinated travelers arriving in the UK will no longer be required to take any tests, but would have to fill out a passenger locator form. Those who are not vaccinated will be required to take a pre-departure test two days before their flight and a PCR test on the day or two days after their arrival.

"The UK has eased international travel measures for COVID-19 and now has one of the most free-flowing borders in the world-sending a clear message that we are open for business," Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said in a statement.

"As our travel sector rapidly recovers, and we accelerate towards a future where we want travel to remain open for good, these rule changes coming ahead of half-term are good news for families, businesses, and the travel sector," Shapps added.

Unvaccinated passengers will also no longer need to self-isolate but will only be required to do so if they test positive. The decision to remove testing requirements, the government says, will save an average family $135.

Earlier this month, children aged 12 to 15 were also able to present their vaccination status when traveling abroad, making it easier for border and customs control in those countries that require proof of vaccination.

"As we learn to live with COVID-19, we are taking a balanced approach to opening up international travel and removing all tests for people who have played their part and have been vaccinated," said Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

"Thanks to the millions of people who have come forward for their COVID-19 jabs, we are one of the most boosted countries in Europe and are able to take these steps today."

The lifting of travel restrictions comes just days before the beginning of school holidays where many families are expected to book holidays abroad and with tour and travel companies set to profit from the relaxations.

Nearly 41 million people, or 73% of the population in the UK, are fully vaccinated.