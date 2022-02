At least four people were killed and four others wounded in an explosion at a petrochemical factory in South Korea on Friday, local media said.

The explosion occurred in the southern city of Yeosu, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

The injured were taken to a local hospital, it said.

The explosion is believed to have occurred due to testing of the factory heating system, but authorities are trying to find out the exact cause of the blast, the agency added.