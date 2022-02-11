News World Erdoğan says he has easily overcome COVID in short time thanks to vaccination

"Thank God, I have easily overcome this [sickness] in a short time thanks to vaccinations. I have tested negative within four to five days of learning he had contracted the virus," Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told reporters after Friday prayers in Istanbul.

DPA WORLD Published February 11,2022