COVID-19 death toll in Japan tops 20,000

Amid the omicron-driven sixth wave of COVID-19 in the country, Japan's death toll due to the coronavirus since December 2019 has surpassed 20,000 on Friday.

Data assessment by Tokyo-based Kyodo News showed COVID-19 has caused more than 20,000 deaths since the pandemic began around two years ago.

Japan has reported 3.6 million coronavirus cases so far.

Of the total 47 provinces, Japan imposed enhanced restrictions in 36 provinces to halt the spread of the virus.

The capital Tokyo is the worst hit which reported 18,660 virus cases on Friday, with over 10,000 daily cases since Jan. 25.

Data showed Japan, a country of over 126 million people, witnessed more than 100 deaths daily.

The country's health system is already overloaded while the health authorities have approved two oral medications besides administering regular vaccines to its citizens.

Japan's Health Ministry said: "84% of 18,400 deaths confirmed earlier were people in their 70s or above."

The first cases of the COVID-19 were reported from China's central Wuhan city in December 2019 and have since then spread across the globe with the US the worst-hit country.

Globally, the death toll due to the infection has surpassed 5.79 million.