British nationals urged to leave Ukraine immediately

British nationals have been urged by the Foreign Office to leave Ukraine immediately "while commercial means are still available," amid concerns of a possible invasion by Russian forces.



The Foreign Office also advised against all travel to Ukraine. "The embassy remains open, but will be unable to provide in-person consular assistance," it said in a statement.



Those who decide to stay in Ukraine, "should remain vigilant throughout due to potential combat operations, keep your departure plans under constant review and ensure your travel documents are up to date," the Foreign Office said.



