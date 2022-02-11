Belgium to reopen clubs, extend opening hours as Omicron loses steam

The Belgian government decided on Friday to ease up Covid-19 measures in restaurants, nightclubs, bars and cultural venues after the country surpassed the peak of its Omicron infections wave.



As of next Friday, Belgians will be able to go dancing in clubs again as they reopen, and the mandatory closing time for bars and restaurants is to be dropped, government experts agreed.



In addition, children aged 12 or younger will no longer have to wear masks at school, and the current mandatory four days a week working from home is to become a recommendation rather an obligation.



"I would like to thank all Belgians, without exceptions, for the efforts we have made together," Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said.



The number of new infections per day has declined among the country's population of some 11.5 million. Friday's infection figures were down 44% compared to last week.



The number of patients in hospital and intensive care units is also declining, though there have been more deaths related to the new coronavirus in recent days. The two-week incidence rate is just under 4,000 infections per 100,000 people.



In addition to parties in clubs, events such as concerts with standing audiences are to be allowed again from next week. For outdoor activities, there will no longer be an upper limit for the number of spectators.



The cultural and gastronomy sectors in particular had lobbied the government for the easing up of measures in recent weeks.

