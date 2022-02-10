Turkish, Qatari land force chiefs meet in Doha

The heads of Turkey and Qatar's land forces met in the capital Doha on Wednesday, according to local media.

In the meeting between General Musa Aysever and his Qatari counterpart Saeed Hussain Al Khayarin, further improvement of bilateral defense relations was discussed, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

The two countries have strengthened military and economic ties in recent years.

The seventh meeting of the Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee was held last year in the Qatari capital Doha.