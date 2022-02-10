Turkey’s relations with EU and France discussed during panel

A panel was held in the French capital Wednesday in which relations between the European Union and Turkey were discussed within the scope of France's term presidency of the EU.

The majority of the Turkish people still think EU membership would be beneficial both for the bloc and their country, said Turkey's Ambassador to France Ali Onaner .

Onaner said that of Turkey's European partners, France is the country with which Turkey has had the most problems.

He asserted that the disputes between Turkey and France over the Eastern Mediterranean originated from different policies of the countries in Libya and Syria.

The problem in Syria is that Turkey's allies cooperate with the YPG/PKK terrorist group, which is responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people in Turkey, he said, adding that both countries currently share the same priorities in Libya.

Onaner also highlighted that the problems between Turkey and Greece are of a bilateral character and should be resolved between them.

Pressing Turkey under the pretext of EU solidarity would not contribute to the solution, he added.

Another participant, Didier Billion, a senior political scientist and expert on Turkish studies, said that double standards towards Turkey by the EU regarding its accession process rightfully frustrated Turkish citizens.

Even though commercial relations between the European Union and Turkey continue to improve, the accession process was de facto halted, he noted.

Billion also complained that Turkey's EU membership was instrumentalized in French politics to garner votes.





