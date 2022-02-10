RUSSIAS FM LAVROV SAYS ULTIMATUMS AND THREATS ON UKRAINE CRISIS ARE ROAD TO NOWHERE

Russia's FM Lavrov says ultimatums and threats on Ukraine crisis are 'road to nowhere'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Western threats towards Moscow would do nothing to ease tensions over Ukraine .

"Ideological approaches, ultimatums, threats -- this is the road to nowhere," Lavrov said at the start of talks with his British counterpart Liz Truss in Moscow.

RUSSIA READY TO NORMALISE RELATIONS WITH UK

Lavrov said Moscow was ready to normalise relations with the United Kingdom, ahead of talks with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss at a time of heightened East-West tensions over Ukraine.

Lavrov described his meeting with Truss as "unprecedented".





