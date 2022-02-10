EU pledges another €125m to Africa for Covid vaccination campaigns

The EU is pledging another €125 million ($143 million) to support coronavirus vaccination campaigns in Africa, according to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.



The money will be used to ensure good distribution of vaccine doses and to train medical teams, von der Leyen said on Wednesday during a visit to the Pasteur Institute in the Senegalese capital Dakar.



In addition, analytical and sequencing capacities should be strengthened "to stay one step ahead of the virus."



According to the African Union, not even 12% of the population in Africa had been fully vaccinated by the beginning of February. The rate is thus significantly lower than in other parts of the world.



The goal of the World Health Organization (WHO) is for 70% of the entire world population to be vaccinated by mid-2022.



With the €125 million pledged on Wednesday, Europe's support for vaccination campaigns in Africa will increase to more than €400 million.



So far, nearly €300 million had already been pledged, von der Leyen explained. The money will be supplemented by vaccine donations and financial aid for the development of the pharmaceutical industry in Africa.

