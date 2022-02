European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a 150-billion-euro ($171-billion) investment plan for Africa at a news conference in Senegal's capital Dakar on Thursday.

The plan is part of the European Union's Global Gateway initiative, which aims to mobilise investments of up to 300 billion euros ($340 billion) for public and private infrastructure around the world. The initiative is seen as a response to China's Belt and Road strategy.