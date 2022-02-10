CHINAS LEADER WISHES TURKEYS PRESIDENT SWIFT RECOVERY

Chinese President Xi Jinping wished Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and first lady Emine Erdogan a swift recovery after they tested positive over the weekend for the omicron variant of the coronavirus, diplomatic sources said Thursday.

Reiterating that China will support Turkiye's struggle against the pandemic, Xi noted that China attributes great importance to its relations with Turkiye.

"I wish to continue to work with President Erdogan to elevate bilateral relations to the strategic cooperation level," he added, according to the sources.