TURKIYES FOREIGN MINISTER HOLDS PHONE CALL WITH ACTING TALIBAN TOP DIPLOMAT

Turkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had a phone call Wednesday with Amir Khan Muttaqi, Afghanistan's acting foreign minister, according to information obtained from Turkiye's Foreign Ministry.

During the talk, Muttaqi sent get-well wishes to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, and thanked him for a special charity train carrying 750 tons of emergency supplies from Turkiye that arrived this week.

Stressing the significance of the establishment of a government with broad participation for stability and peace in Afghanistan, Çavuşoğlu said: "We are particularly concerned about the news regarding the disappearance of some women activists in Afghanistan."

Girls' education is also important, he said, adding: "We are following the positive steps taken in Afghanistan in this regard."

During the conversation, the latest situation in the negotiations regarding the operation of airports in Afghanistan, including Kabul International Airport, in partnership with Turkiye and Qatar, was also discussed.

In a separate phone call, Cavusoglu discussed with his Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov bilateral relations and the situation in Afghanistan.





