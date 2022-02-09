Turkish foreign minister, UN envoy discuss Syria

Turkey's foreign minister and the UN's special envoy for Syria discussed recent developments in Syria on Wednesday.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Geir Pedersen discussed developments in Syria about the Constitutional Committee process, the minister said on Twitter.

Constitutional Committee meetings play an important role in finding a political solution to end the crisis in Syria.

After the sixth round of meetings last October, Pedersen expressed his "great disappointment" and accused the Assad regime. There is no information on when the next round of meetings will be held.

Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

Over 350,000 people have been killed in the over a decade-long war in Syria, according to the UN, which it says is "certainly an under-count."

According to the UN refugee agency, some 6.6 million Syrians have been forced to leave the country over the past decade.

Turkey alone hosts approximately 3.7 million of these people-more than any other country in the world.