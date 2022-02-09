Sweden lifts most health regulations including for incoming tourists

Sweden lifted almost all of the restrictions introduced to contain the pandemic on Wednesday, shortly after neighbouring Denmark took a similar step.



The change lifts limits on opening hours for restaurants and pubs, where social distancing rules also no longer apply. The step also removes caps on the number of people allowed to attend events and gatherings.



People in Sweden also no longer have to wear protective face masks in crowds or on public transport.



The rules have also been eased for some people travelling to Sweden. EU citizens will no longer have to show proof that hey have been vaccinated against Covid-19 or have recovered or tested negative for the virus.



People in Sweden began celebrating the change in some nightclubs in the early hours of the morning, with long queues forming outside some clubs at around midnight, according to footage on local media.



The government and health authority announced the plan to lift most measures last week, saying that the pandemic was entering a new phase as most people were vaccinated and cases of the Omicron variant were generally less severe.



Some recommendations remain in place, however, including for those who are not vaccinated. The health authority has called on everyone over the age of 12 to be vaccinated against Covid-19.



Meanwhile, in order to protect those vulnerable to the disease, measures should remain in place to reduce the risk in health and care settings and in old people's homes, according to the health authority.



