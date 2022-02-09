News World Six killed, three injured as truck plunges off cliff in Vietnam

Six killed, three injured as truck plunges off cliff in Vietnam

DPA WORLD Published February 09,2022 Subscribe

Six people have died and three others have been injured after a truck carrying nine farmers plunged off a cliff in a central highlands province of Vietnam Wednesday, authorities said.



The accident occurred early Wednesday morning at a road in Gia Lai province.



The 16-ton truck, carrying nine people sitting in the cabin and cassava, crashed into a cliff and fell into the abyss, the National Traffic Safety Committee said in a report.



The crash killed six people, including the driver, and left three other injured.



Vietnam's General Department of Roads said the truck, manufactured in 2014 in Vietnam, was only allowed to carry two people in the cabin.



Authorities are looking into the cause of the accident.





