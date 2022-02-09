News World Russia slams threats to halt Nord Stream 2 pipeline amid conflict

DPA WORLD Published February 09,2022

Russia has complained that the West is using the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline as "leverage" in the Ukraine conflict at Washington's behest.



"This is unfortunately a reflection of the existing realities in Europe and in NATO," deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday, according to the Interfax news agency.



He said this was a "political circus that the West is organizing."



Ryakov said the European Union and NATO were not even trying to weigh their own interests properly in the long term.



His comments come amid increased diplomatic efforts to avert war with Russia, after Moscow stationed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine's borders, triggering fears that an invasion could be imminent.



Russia continues to deny such plans.



During German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit to the White House on Monday, US President Joe Biden said that any invasion would spell the end of Nord Stream 2.



The pipeline is completed but has yet to begin operation. It would bring gas directly from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea, denying Kiev much-needed transit revenues.



Washington has criticized the pipeline as increasing European dependence on Russian gas.



Berlin has been slower to commit to halting the pipeline, with Scholz merely saying the US and Germany were agreed on sanctions, despite calls for a tougher stance.



Amid the border stand-off, Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded security guarantees of NATO, namely that the defence alliance halt its eastward expansion and never admit Ukraine as a member.



NATO and Washington wrote back in response to these demands. Ryabkov said Russia was still examining the response. Putin will make an "appropriate decision," he said.



Ryabkov once again criticized the West for supplying Ukraine with weapons, saying such supplies sought to exert additional pressure on Russia.







