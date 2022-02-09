Poland relaxes coronavirus restrictions as case numbers decline

The government in Poland plans to relax a number of restrictions in the country in the face of falling Covid-19 case numbers.



From February 15, infected people will have to isolate for seven days instead of 10, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski announced in Warsaw on Wednesday.



Quarantine measures for those who have come into contact with those infected are to be lifted completely from February 10.



Poland is also to ease its rules on who can enter the country. Travellers from Europe's Schengen area who are not fully vaccinated or have not recently recovered from infection will no longer have to go into quarantine after arrival.



Polish pupils from grade 5 onwards can return to classrooms as early as February 21, Niedzielski said, scrapping a previous decision that remote learning would stay in place nationwide until the end of the month.



"We have passed the peak of the fifth wave," the minister said, calling the decline in new infections a "stable trend."



Niedzielski raised the prospect of further easing in March.



His ministry confirmed 46,872 new infections over a 24-hour period on Wednesday; 310 people died in connection with the virus in that same period.

