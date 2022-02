Salah Abdeslam, the main suspect in the November 2015 Dais attacks that killed 130 people in Paris, told a court on Wednesday that he killed nobody, nor did he injure anybody.

Abdeslam, 32, is believed by prosecutors to be the only surviving member of Dais cell behind the gun-and-bomb attacks on Paris' bars, restaurants, Bataclan concert hall and the Stade de France sports stadium on Nov. 13, 2015.