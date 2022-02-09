News World Kremlin praises Macron as mediator while criticizing Ukraine

The Kremlin has spoken positively of French President Emmanuel Macron's efforts to mediate in the Ukraine conflict, with government spokesman Dmitry Peskov praising his commitment to a stalled peace plan.



Macron stressed at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that implementing the 2015 plan was the only way to settle the conflict, Peskov said. "That's right, and it's a good sign," he added, according to the Interfax agency.



Meanwhile, the top Russian official accused Ukraine of not committing to the agreements laid out in the so-called Minsk process.



"There are some positive trends as well as less positive ones," Peskov added.





