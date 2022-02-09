Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan inter-parliamentary cooperation council established

An inter-parliamentary cooperation council between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan was established on Wednesday.

Kazakhstan Parliament Speaker Yerlan Koshanov and Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of Uzbekistan's Supreme Assembly Nurdinjon Ismailov signed an agreement on the establishment of an inter-parliamentary cooperation council.

Speaking after the signing ceremony in Kazakhstan, Koshanov said the council was established under the agreements signed between the leaders of the two countries and has a "historical nature."

The interaction between the parliaments of the two countries will reach a new level with the establishment of the council, Koshanov noted, presenting a state medal of Kazakhstan to Ismailov for his contributions to strengthening bilateral friendship and cooperation.

Ismailov thanked for the state medal and stressed that the intensification of the dialogue between the two parliaments would directly serve to expand the potential for political, economic, and cultural cooperation and to strengthen the ties of friendship between the peoples of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

An alliance agreement was signed between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan last December.