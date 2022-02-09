Giannis fires Bucks with 44 points against Lakers

Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 44 points on 17-for-20 shooting, leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a 131-116 win against the Los Angeles Lakers late Tuesday.

Antetokounmpo also added 14 rebounds and eight assists while Bobby Portis finished with 23 points.

The Bucks took control of the game from the beginning, taking a 22-point lead in the first half.

Khris Middleton scored 21 points to help the Bucks seal a fourth consecutive win.

For the losing side, LeBron James scored 27 points, Anthony Davis finished with 22 points and nine rebounds.

Malik Monk added 20 points and Stanley Johnson came off the bench to add a season-high 16 for the Lakers.

Having sat second in the Eastern Conference, Milwaukee have 35 win and 21 defeats.

The Lakers have a 26-29 win/loss record in the Western Conference.

Results:

Philadelphia 76ers - Phoenix Suns: 109-114

Atlanta Hawks - Indiana Pacers: 133-112

Brooklyn Nets - Boston Celtics: 91-126

Memphis Grizzlies - Los Angeles Clippers: 135-109

Houston Rockets - New Orleans Pelicans: 110-97

Dallas Mavericks - Detroit Pistons: 116-86

Denver Nuggets - New York Knicks: 132-115

Los Angeles Lakers - Milwaukee Bucks: 116-131

Portland Trail Blazers - Orlando Magic: 95-113

Sacramento Kings - Minnesota Timberwolves: 114-134