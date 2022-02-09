France, Germany and Poland express support for Ukrainian sovereignty

 Contact Us
European leaders on Tuesday pledged unity in their goal of averting war on the continent, as France's President Emmanuel Macron said he saw a path forward on easing tensions with Russia over Ukraine after an urgent round of shuttle diplomacy.

Published February 09,2022
The leaders of France, Germany and Poland expressed their joint support for Ukrainian sovereignty, the French presidency said in a statement late on Tuesday.

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish President Andrzej Duda also expressed their joint support for the implementation of the Minsk ceasefire agreement, the French presidency said.

The leaders attended a summit in Berlin of the "Weimar Triangle" group, formed 31 years ago after the end of the Cold War, to help deal with the challenges now facing Europe.

The meeting further illustrated the European convergence on a "committed and demanding approach" toward Russia, the French presidency said.