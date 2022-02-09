News World Death toll rises to at least 15 after landslide in Colombia

Death toll rises to at least 15 after landslide in Colombia

DPA WORLD Published February 09,2022 Subscribe

At least 15 people have died as a result of a landslide triggered by heavy rain in central Colombia, according to a local official.



Carlos Maya, mayor of the city of Pereira, reported the increased death toll in a statement on Tuesday, adding that at least five people were still missing.



Previously, 11 people had been reported dead.



The mayor's office said that at least 39 people were injured in the landslide. In Pereira and the neighbouring city of Dosquebradas, at least seven houses were destroyed. Dozens of people had to be rushed to safety, including families with children.



The local authorities have declared a state of emergency in Pereira and rescue work is continuing. Photos show helpers picking their way through debris in search of survivors.



A dozen municipalities in the Risaralda department had been on alert due to heavy rains in recent days.







