Biden: It 'would be wise' for Americans to leave Ukraine

President Joe Biden said Monday "it would be wise" for Americans other than essential diplomats to leave Ukraine amid the Russian military threat.

Biden made his comments during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the White House, shortly after the two leaders met for talks about the simmering crisis.

The State Department has already authorized nonessential employees to leave and has called on all family members of diplomats in Ukraine to do so.

Biden also said Monday "there will no longer be Nord Stream 2," a crucial Russia-to-Germany natural gas pipeline, if Russia further invades Ukraine with "tanks and troops."



