Turkey reports record of over 111,000 daily COVID cases

Turkey reported more than 111,000 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the highest single-day figure in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Health Ministry confirmed 111,096 new COVID-19 infections, 241 deaths, and 82,168 recoveries over the past day. As many as 452,363 virus tests were done during this period.

The country has administered over 143.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021, according to official figures.

More than 57.5 million people have received a first jab, while over 52.5 million have been fully vaccinated, the ministry said.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to more than 25.7 million people.

Since December 2019, the coronavirus has claimed over 5.75 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with over 398 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.